International ganja smuggling gang busted, 19 held

Superintendent of Police E Karthik said that the operation followed the arrest of S Chellathurai by Madurai city police who had 34 kg of ganja.

Published: 31st January 2021 04:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st January 2021 04:36 AM   |  A+A-

Ganja

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

RAMANATHAPURAM: With the arrest of 19 men and seizure of 420 kilograms of ganga and Rs 29.5 lakh in cash in a fortnight-long operation, the Ramanathapuram district police claimed to have busted a network of ganja smugglers who were smuggling the contraband purchased from Andhra Pradesh to Sri Lanka via Rameswaram.

Superintendent of Police E Karthik said that the operation followed the arrest of S Chellathurai by Madurai city police who had 34 kg of ganja. In a statement, the SP said that acting on the information given by Chellathurai, the serious crime squad, Kenikkarai police and Ramanathapuram Town police jointly launched a search at the residence of one M Nawaz Khan during which 260 kilogrammes of ganja stuffed in eight bags were recovered.

Kenikkarai police later arrested Nawaz Khan and his elder son N Wasim Khan (27) under various sections of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985. Later, based on confession of Wasim Khan, four men were caught by Ramanathapuram Town police on January 24 for possessing 160 kg of ganga in their car, the statement read. The SP said that a series of interrogation revealed the involvement of a larger number of people in the drug smuggling racket.

“It has been found that the ganja worth 3,000 per pack weighing two kilograms that reaches Madurai from Andhra Pradesh through cars, container lorries and goods carriers, is later transported to Ramanathapuram where it is received by Nawaz Khan and Wasim Khan,” Karthik said.  The SP further said that with the help of boatmen from Thangachimadam and Kalimankundu, the father-son duo was smuggling ganja to Sri Lanka and were selling the contraband to people waiting at GPS coordinates in mid-sea for `25,000 per pack weighing two kg. 

He added that the duo also smuggled meth and ketamine to Sri Lanka after purchasing them from Chennai. “Three other men from Rameswaram - Dinesh, Rajesh and Ramesh - have also been arrested for handing over the contraband to to Sri Lankan smugglers after bringing them to Rameswaram and Vadakadu seashores in fibre boats,” the SP said. The contraband and the cash apart, the police team also sized two cars, one motorcycle, three boats, 15 mobile phones, one GPS device and one laser light from the suspects.

Man out on bail hacked to death
Chennai: A fisherman who was out on bail was hacked to death by a gang in Kasimedu on Friday. The victim Narayanan (33) was arrested for attempting to murder four persons, police said. On Friday, the man was surrounded near a fishing auction shed and hacked to death with bill hooks, police said. He died on the spot. 

7 convicted of murder get life imprisonment
Chennai: Seven years after the murder of a Tondiarpet resident, a city court on Saturday sentenced seven persons to life imprisonment. The victim, D Senthil, saw his neighbours N Krishnan and his brother N Anthony arguing with a motorcyclist. They were demanding money for the treatment of Krishnan’s son, who was hit by a two-wheeler. Senthil intervened and the motorcyclist ended up paying smaller amount. Irked by this, the duo along with five others murdered Senthil at his house. Police arrested Iyyapan, Seni, Elumalai, Balu, Oodhas, Antony  and Krishnan. 

