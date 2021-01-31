STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Out of hospital, Sasikala sends political message by using AIADMK flag

In Chennai, Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar stoutly opposed Sasikala using the AIADMK flag. He said the efforts to create a confusion in the AIADMK would not succeed. 

Published: 31st January 2021 09:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st January 2021 09:16 PM   |  A+A-

VK sasikala

Expelled AIADMK leader VK Sasikala discharged from Victoria hospital in Bengaluru on Sunday. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)

By T Muruganandham
Express News Service

CHENNAI: VK Sasikala was discharged from Bengaluru hospital on Sunday morning and she sent out a strong political message by boarding the car used by former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa with AIADMK flag. AIADMK leaders took strong exception to the use of party flag by Sasikala which revived a lot of discussions on her removal from the post of general secretary of the AIADMK and other issues.

Asked whether Sasikala could use the AIADMK flag, advocate Tamilmani told TNIE:  “Sasikala’s petition challenging her removal as general secretary is pending before the court. Had she obtained an interim order that there would be no bar on her to use the AIADMK flag while filing this petition, now she can use the flag. Since she failed to do that, now she cannot use the party flag since she has been removed from the party. Besides, the Election Commission had approved the party headed by Edappadi K Palaniswami and O Panneerselvam as the AIADMK and gave the symbol too". 

A senior functionary quoting anonymity told TNIE:  “A person who is a primary member of the party alone can use the flag.  According to the bylaws of the AIADMK, the intra-party issues cannot be dragged to court and if anyone does that, he/she will lose the primary membership.  So, the moment Sasikala moved the court, she lost her membership of the party and now she cannot use the AIADMK flag.” 

Meanwhile, at Bengaluru, defending Sasikala using AIADMK flag, AMMK general secretary TTV Dhinakaran said in December 2016, AIADMK general council elected Sasikala as the general secretary and no one has the powers to remove her from that post.  General secretary alone has powers to convene the general council and as such, her removal from the general secretary post in that illegally convened meeting has been challenged before the Madras High Court and it is still pending. So, legally, she continues to hold the general secretary post and hence she can use the AIADMK flag. 

Meanwhile, AIADMK deputy coordinator KP Munusamy at Kaveripattinam took excSasikala cannot use the flag as she is not a member of the party. Responding to a question, Munusamy said, "How can we expel Sasikala, who was not a member of the party?  Once in five years, the membership of each cadre is renewed and a new membership card is given.  Sasikala did not renew his membership. So, how can we expel a person who is not a member of the party?"

He said TTV Dhinakaran had attempted to capture the AIADMK in numerous, desperate ways.  The general council meeting of the AIADMK had been held a few times during the recent past and every cadre of the party had agreed to the abolition of the post. Since the move has sanction of the entire party cadre, we cannot revive that post again. 

Munusamy also asserted: "TTV Dhinakaran is a person who attempted to topple this government and ruin the AIADMK. How can we accept him again?" In a sarcastic note, Munusamy said as per the tradition of the AIADMK, if an errant functionary tenders an apology for his conduct, the leadership of the party could consider that apology."
 

