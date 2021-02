By Express News Service

CHENNAI: PMK founder S Ramadoss on Sunday warned that if the State government failed to fulfil his party’s demand for a 20 per cent sub-quota for the Vanniyar community soon,

he would lead an agitation that would exhibit the ‘Kshatriya nature’. Ramadoss said, “I am confident that the State government will fulfil our demand very soon and there won’t be any need for a ‘Kshatriya type’ agitation.”