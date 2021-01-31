Polio vaccination: Volunteers roped in

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu School Education Department (SED) has directed all headmasters and volunteers with the National Cadet Corps and National Service Scheme to provide the manpower required to complete the Pulse Polio Immunisation (PPI) campaign that is to be undertaken on Sunday.

About 70.26 lakh children will be covered as part of this campaign. The SED has asked principals, teachers and student volunteers to spread awareness among all parents with children under the age of five, to bring their wards for vaccination. The government has said that this will be the 17th year the State has been polio-free.