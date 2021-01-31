Rajeev Ranjan new Chief Secy; outgoing CS Shanmugam becomes advisor to Tamil Nadu govt

T Muruganandham By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: It’s official. Dr Rajeev Ranjan, senior IAS officer of 1985 batch is new Chief Secretary to Tamil Nadu government. He is assuming charge tomorrow at around 7 a.m.

Meanwhile, K Shanmugam, who is retiring from the service this evening will take over as the Advisor to the State government.

Hailing from Bihar, Ranjan has held many key portfolios in the State government as well as in the Central government. In the Tamil Nadu government, the positions he held included: Collector, Trichy district (1995-1997), Secretary to the departments of Revenue and Industries.

Ranjan, who was secretary to Highways and Minor Ports Department, the portfolio which was held by Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami was appointed as the Special Secretary of GST Council on September 17, 2018. From March last, Ranjan was Secretary to the Union Ministry of Fisheries.

The G.O issued for appointment of Shanmugam as Advisor said he will be entitled to the attendant staff/vehicles/telephone facilities as per the norms and ceilings on expenditure prescribed by the government to the Chief Secretary.