State govt clarifies on solatium for cylinder blast victim’s family

By Express News Service

TIRUVANNAMALAI: The State government has released data clarifying the disbursement of Rs 2 lakh as solatium to the family of a woman who died in an accident caused by cylinder blast at Pudhukamur

village near Arni in Tiruvannamalai.

The release of the data came after one of the members of the victim’s family claimed to have not received the compensation during the DMK’s ‘Ungal Thoguthiyil Stalin’ campaign, which kickstarted from Tiruvannamalai on Friday. The government sources said a solatium of Rs 2 lakh was given to the victim’s family from the Chief Minister Public Relief Fund. Meanwhile, on Saturday, DMK chief Stalin continued his campaign in Vellore and Ranipet on Saturday.