Apollo Hospitals launch massive Covid vaccination drive across India

CHENNAI: To ramp up the national vaccination drive, Apollo Hospitals on Wednesday launched a mega Covid vaccination drive across the country.

Health Minister Ma Subramanian inaugurated the vaccination drive in Chennai in the presence of Apollo Hospitals Group Vice Chairperson Preetha Reddy and Apollo Hospitals Group Managing Director Suneeta Reddy.

The vaccination drive would be carried out at over 200 Apollo vaccination centres spread across 50 cities in India. Apollo uses the state-of-the-art technology platform Apollo 24x7 to make vaccination faster and easier for everyone.

