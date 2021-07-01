STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'Approach central govt': Madras HC says courts can't order restrictions on online games

The court made the observations on a plea moved by a Chennai resident seeking direction to the Union government to regulate online gaming that is detrimental to kids and young adults.

Published: 01st July 2021 07:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st July 2021 07:18 PM   |  A+A-

Madras High Court

Madras High Court (File Photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: There is no doubt that children are addicted to online games and mobile phones. However, courts cannot order any regulation on such issues based on the personal sense of morality of a petitioner or judges, the first bench of the Madras High Court orally observed on Thursday. 

The court, disposing of the plea, granted liberty to the petitioner to approach the Union government for relief.

The court made the observations on a plea moved by E Martin Jayakumar, a resident of Chennai, seeking direction to the Union government to regulate online gaming that is detrimental to children and young adults.

The petitioner also pointed out a Dartmouth meta-analysis published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS) that playing violent video games by adolescents is associated with increases in physical aggression over time.

ALSO READ | Bengal Post-poll violence: SC seeks Centre's response for imposing President Rule in state

"Studies have also shown that violent video games contribute to anti-social and aggressive behaviour. The School going children predominantly engaged in playing video games. The research also reveals that aggressive behaviour is a result of playing violent video games. It also results in more lethal violence or other criminal acts.

The analysis also reveals that exposure to violent video games increases physiological arousal and aggression-related thoughts and feelings. Playing video games also decreases prosocial behaviour," he submitted.

The first bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy admitting the plea observed, "There is no doubt that children and young adults these days are addicted to their phones and their world appears to revolve around their mobile phones.

Often a family could be together sitting at a table but each member using the phone even to describe the dish that they may be having or the quality of the food at the moment.”

However, courts should be slow in entering into such areas on the personal sense of morality of the individual complainant or of the judges concerned, the court stressed.

"... such matters of policy should be left to the wisdom of those representing the people when elected governments are in place," the bench said.

The bench then disposed of the plea granting liberty to the petitioner to approach the Union ministry and the department concerned for relief.

Madras High Court online games restrictions on online games
