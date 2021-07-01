BJP ministers and MLAs from Puducherry seek COVID relief of Rs 500 crore from PM Modi

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: A delegation comprisng BJP ministers A Namassivayam and Saravanan Kumar and MLAs including independents supporting the party along with Speaker R Selvam and BJP state president V Saminathan urged the Prime Minister to provide COVID relief assistance of Rs 500 crore to Puducherry.

According to a release from the party office, the delegation which called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Thursday also sought the release of GST arrears of Rs 330 crore due to Puducherry as well as waiving of the legacy loan of Rs 8500 crore.

Besides, they urged the Prime Minister to take measures for inclusion of the UT in the ambit of the Central Finance Commission and alter the financing pattern to the UT by providing 70 percent of the budget as grants and 30 percent as loan.

The delegation also called on Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Defense Minister Rajnath Singh.

The BJP is part of the alliance government with the AINRC led by N Rangasamy. So far, Chief Minister Rangasamy has not made a courtesy call on the Prime Minister after assuming office, as has been done by some other Chief Ministers.

Being a Union territory, Puducherry requires the support of the Centre in getting approval to schemes and projects as well as central grants. Rangasamy is expected to call on the Prime Minister after the draft budget is presented to the Union home ministry, sources said.