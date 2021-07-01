STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

BJP ministers and MLAs from Puducherry seek COVID relief of Rs 500 crore from PM Modi

The delegation which called on PM Modi in New Delhi on Thursday also sought the release of GST arrears of Rs 330 crore due to Puducherry as well as waiving of the legacy loan of Rs 8500 crore

Published: 01st July 2021 07:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st July 2021 07:17 PM   |  A+A-

Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacting with the BJP ministers and MLAs (Photo | Special arrangement)

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: A delegation comprisng BJP ministers A Namassivayam and Saravanan Kumar and MLAs including independents supporting the party along with Speaker R Selvam and BJP state president V Saminathan urged the Prime Minister to provide COVID relief assistance of Rs 500 crore to Puducherry.

According to a release from the party office, the delegation which called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Thursday also sought the release of GST arrears of Rs 330 crore due to Puducherry as well as waiving of the legacy loan of Rs 8500 crore.

Besides, they urged the Prime Minister to take measures for inclusion of the UT in the ambit of the Central Finance Commission and alter the financing pattern to the UT by providing 70 percent of the budget as grants and 30 percent as loan.

ALSO READ: Puducherry Speaker urges PM Modi to provide Rs 300 crore for construction of new Assembly complex

The delegation also called on Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Defense Minister Rajnath Singh.

The BJP is part of the alliance government with the AINRC led by N Rangasamy. So far, Chief Minister Rangasamy has not made a courtesy call on the Prime Minister after assuming office, as has been done by some other Chief Ministers.

Being a Union territory, Puducherry requires the support of the Centre in getting approval to schemes and projects as well as central grants. Rangasamy is expected to call on the Prime Minister after the draft budget is presented to the Union home ministry, sources said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Puducherry BJP COVID-19 Coronavirus
India Matters
A health official displays a Covishield vaccine. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Nine countries in Europe accepting Covishield for travel: Sources
AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria, BJP MP Gautam Gambhir, and staff cut cakes during the inauguration of an event to celebrate National Doctors Day, at AIIMS, New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Not much data on Delta plus variant to suggest it causes more deaths: Delhi AIIMS director
Image for re/resentation
BCCC asks TV channels to exercise restraint on portrayal of gender-based violence
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File photo| ANI)
Data, demographic dividend present huge opportunity; this decade to be 'India's techade': PM Modi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bride performs martial arts to spread self-defense awareness among girls | Tamil Nadu
A health worker shows the vials fo Covaxin dose, at a vaccination centre in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Covaxin effectively neutralises Delta variant of Covid, says top US health institute
Gallery
More than our film, the emerging medium of OTT has provided a secure platform for LGBTQ community stories. As Pride Month draws to an end, here are some on-screen same-gender that left an impact on the viewers in the digital space.
'Made In Heaven' to 'Four More Shots Please': LGBTQ tales find new life on OTT
An aerial view of Jama Masjid in Old Delhi surrounded by densely populated buildings and markets. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Pics of the week: Cradling a monkey and snapping the weight on a migrant worker's shoulders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp