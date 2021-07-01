Dissipating doctor dreams of tribal youth

Deepak Sathish By

Express News Service

COIMBATORE: It is not the fear of failure that stops tribals from aspiring to pursue higher education, but poverty. The case of 27-year-old C Manikandan from Irular tribal settlement at Moyar in Masinagudi is no different.

In 2011, he missed securing an MBBS seat in the government quota by 0.5 cut-off marks. Having taken an education loan, he joined a private medical college in Salem. Six years into the course, he managed to finish only two semesters by paying Rs 6.5 lakh. In 2017, the first generation learner had to give up on his 'doctor dream' just to ensure that his family has three square meals a day.

Since 2017, Manikandan has been doing all odd jobs - farming, working in fuel outlets, undertaking electrical works - to generate income from various sources as his then ailing mother could not work. His 60-year-old father, a daily wage labourer, hardly had any income. To make up for all this, the medical aspirant recently joined The Nilgiris Home Guard, where works five days a month.

"I joined MBBS in 2011 and was able to complete my second year only in 2017 because of the arrears. When I was about to start my third year in college, my mother fell ill. I had to bear her medical expenses and eventually discontinue the course," said Manikandan, who runs his family with Rs 8,000 a month now.

While all his batchmates have started practising medicine, Manikandan requested Chief Minister M K Stalin to help him realise his dream by providing financial assistance. He also urged the Vice-Chancellor of Tamil Nadu Dr MGR Medical University and the Salem private medical college management to provide an opportunity to resume his studies. All that the youth awaits now is to see light at the end of the tunnel.

Manikandan is supporting his 18-year-old brother in pursuing an engineering course. A year ago, he lost his mother in an elephant attack.