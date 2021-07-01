Have no role in delay in portfolio allotment in Puducherry: BJP

Debjani Dutta By

Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Three days after their swearing-in, five ministers of the AINRC-BJP government are yet to receive their portfolios. It is for Chief Minister N Rangasamy to allot the portfolios based on the agreement between the two parties, Nirmal Kumar Surana, Karnataka BJP vice-president and the party’s political observer in charge of Puducherry told Express. The party said that it has no role in the delay in allotting portfolios.

There are 47 ministerial portfolios, which would be shared between the Chief Minister and the five ministers. Already, discussions had taken place between the CM and BJP Rajya Sabha member Rajeev Chandrasekhar in Puducherry, he said.

Asked whether the delay is on account of BJP wanting some key portfolios, Surana said that the issue was already decided. Even BJP is expecting allotment of portfolios to ministers without delay. “However, if the Chief minister wants to have a discussion, I am ready to come and meet him,” said Surana.

Meanwhile, AINRC sources said that the CM would take a decision on the finalisation of portfolios in a day or two. Already, the home portfolio has been assured to BJP. Based on that, Minister A Namassivayam, the No 2 in the Council of Ministers, has designated himself as Home Minister on his Twitter account. The Opposition has been critical of the delay, as more than 50 days have passed since the formation of the government