Industrial growth across TN our goal: Stalin

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday said that industrial growth, encompassing all districts and key cities, would be the objective of the State government and that it would be achieved soon.

“Our government has started functioning with the objectives of multifarious industrial growth, spread of industries across all districts, providing employment opportunities for local youth in respective districts at these industrial units, creating an atmosphere favourable for new industrial growth, and transforming all districts and cities so they are conducive for starting new industries.

We will achieve this very soon,” he said. Stalin was speaking after taking part in a function to mark 25 years of service of the Korean auto major, Hyundai Motor, in India and for rolling out its 10 millionth car at its manufacturing facility in Sriperumbudur. He said the industrial growth of Tamil Nadu had grown along with Hyundai’s. “You are contributing to the State’s industrial growth in a big way. I request other industrial houses to increase their investments, like Hyundai has done.”

He said the government aims at making TN the most-favourable investment destination in all of South Asia. “We have constituted a committee of renowned economic experts to advise the government and this has created a huge confidence among the industrial houses.”

Our govt has earned the goodwill of people: CM

”The primary requisite for attracting investments is not funds, but confidence. Within two months of assuming office, our government has earned that goodwill and confidence,” Stalin said.

On job opportunities for the youth, Stalin said that former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi had hailed Hyundai for providing the youth of State with employment and its service-oriented activities. “Within a short period, Hyundai has become the second biggest car manufacturer in India and stands first in exporting the same. So far, you have manufactured 31.3 lakh cars and exported them to 88 countries,” noted the Chief Minister.

“The historic milestone of the 10 millionth car roll-out is a testimony to Hyundai’s commitment to the ‘Make in India’ initiative. It showcases our vision of boosting Tamil Nadu’s socio-economic development,” SS Kim, MD of Hyundai Motor India, said. The car major has invested over $ 4 billion besides generating 2.50 lakh jobs since setting up the unit. Recently, Hyundai also contributed `5 crore to the Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund for Covid-related works.