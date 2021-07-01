STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Scrutiny of temporary workers shows that EPS' claim is wrong: Sekar Babu

Responding to another question, the Minister clarified, “I have never said that pattas will be issued to those residing in temple lands.

Published: 01st July 2021 05:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st July 2021 05:05 AM   |  A+A-

Minister PK Sekar Babu

Minister PK Sekar Babu

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: HR and CE Minister PK Sekar Babu on Wednesday joined issue with Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami on the latter’s allegation that the HR and CE department has ordered termination of 40,000 temporary workers.

Answering queries of reporters after inspecting Sri Vadapalani Adimoola Perumal Temple here, the Minister said, “A scrutiny into the number of temporary workers with the HR and CE department shows that the Opposition leader’s allegation is wrong. If he is able to provide us the list of 40,000 temporary workers, the government will scrutinise it and will regularise the jobs of eligible persons.”  

Responding to another question, the Minister clarified, “I have never said that pattas will be issued to those residing in temple lands. Rent for those living in temple lands was revised, and many have approached the court stating that the government fixed higher rent amount for temple lands. The present government will review the rental structure and fix a fair rent without burdening the tenants, and also not affecting the temples’ revenue.” 

“Strict action will be taken on those encroaching upon temple lands. During the past 50 days of this government, around 79.05 acres of lands worth `520 crore have been retrieved in a transparent manner.  So, Palaniswami should first release a detailed list of temple lands that were retrieved during the AIADMK regime,” the Minister added.

Sekar Babu replies to Opposition’s allegations
A scrutiny into the number of temporary workers with the HR and CE department shows that the Opposition leader’s allegation is wrong. If he is able to provide us the list of 40,000 temporary workers, the government will scrutinise it and will regularise the jobs of eligible persons, he said.  
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sekar Babu Edappadi K Palaniswami temporary workers
India Matters
A health official displays a Covishield vaccine. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Nine countries in Europe accepting Covishield for travel: Sources
AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria, BJP MP Gautam Gambhir, and staff cut cakes during the inauguration of an event to celebrate National Doctors Day, at AIIMS, New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Not much data on Delta plus variant to suggest it causes more deaths: Delhi AIIMS director
Image for re/resentation
BCCC asks TV channels to exercise restraint on portrayal of gender-based violence
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File photo| ANI)
Data, demographic dividend present huge opportunity; this decade to be 'India's techade': PM Modi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bride performs martial arts to spread self-defense awareness among girls | Tamil Nadu
A health worker shows the vials fo Covaxin dose, at a vaccination centre in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Covaxin effectively neutralises Delta variant of Covid, says top US health institute
Gallery
More than our film, the emerging medium of OTT has provided a secure platform for LGBTQ community stories. As Pride Month draws to an end, here are some on-screen same-gender that left an impact on the viewers in the digital space.
'Made In Heaven' to 'Four More Shots Please': LGBTQ tales find new life on OTT
An aerial view of Jama Masjid in Old Delhi surrounded by densely populated buildings and markets. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Pics of the week: Cradling a monkey and snapping the weight on a migrant worker's shoulders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp