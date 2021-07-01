Scrutiny of temporary workers shows that EPS' claim is wrong: Sekar Babu

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: HR and CE Minister PK Sekar Babu on Wednesday joined issue with Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami on the latter’s allegation that the HR and CE department has ordered termination of 40,000 temporary workers.

Answering queries of reporters after inspecting Sri Vadapalani Adimoola Perumal Temple here, the Minister said, “A scrutiny into the number of temporary workers with the HR and CE department shows that the Opposition leader’s allegation is wrong. If he is able to provide us the list of 40,000 temporary workers, the government will scrutinise it and will regularise the jobs of eligible persons.”

Responding to another question, the Minister clarified, “I have never said that pattas will be issued to those residing in temple lands. Rent for those living in temple lands was revised, and many have approached the court stating that the government fixed higher rent amount for temple lands. The present government will review the rental structure and fix a fair rent without burdening the tenants, and also not affecting the temples’ revenue.”

“Strict action will be taken on those encroaching upon temple lands. During the past 50 days of this government, around 79.05 acres of lands worth `520 crore have been retrieved in a transparent manner. So, Palaniswami should first release a detailed list of temple lands that were retrieved during the AIADMK regime,” the Minister added.

Sekar Babu replies to Opposition’s allegations

