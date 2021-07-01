STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Will Sasikala create an impact in AIADMK camp?

This is evident from that several functionaries in AIADMK district units did not adopt resolutions passed against our leader Sasikala.

VK Sasikala

VK Sasikala. (File photo |EPS)

By S Kumaresan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The surfacing of telephone conversations with VK Sasikala, a onetime aide of former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, and the AIADMK’s action against those who spoke to her, have raised the question of what impact will Sasikala have on the AIADMK camp or will all her efforts fizzle out?

“In all her ‘leaked’ conversations, Sasikala takes a pledge to save the party and bring it back to its glory days. If her intentions were genuine, she would have first saved the AMMK. Understanding that her claims can never be achieved, AMMK leaders and cadre are now migrating to other parties,” said an AIADMK IT-wing functionary. 

Noting that former MLA Pon Raja and AMMK district secretaries Santhana Krishnan and Lakshmi Narayanan joined AIADMK in the presence of Edappadi K Palaniswami at Salem on Monday, the functionary added that at least 50 cadre of AMMK are joining either AIADMK or DMK daily.

Responding to AIADMK members’ claims, AMMK State-level functionary and former minister G Senthamizhan told Express, “Most functionaries and cadre in AIADMK are disappointed with present leadership. This is evident from that several functionaries in AIADMK district units did not adopt resolutions passed against our leader Sasikala.

Only a handful of district secretaries and EPS supporters adopted the resolution. A majority of district secretaries and cadre are expecting Sasikala to take over of party reins soon.” Meanwhile, a section of AMMK functionaries, including former MLAs Jeyanthi Padmanaban and Mariyappan Kennedy, switched their loyalties to the DMK recently. In this situation, political circles are awaiting Sasikala’s next move and how the AIADMK top brass would react to it.

