Work on intelligent methods to fight terror, says V-C Venkaiah Naidu

He advised institutions like IITs to also focus on areas related to terrorism and come up with solutions to counter the efforts of terrorists. 

Published: 01st July 2021 04:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st July 2021 04:57 AM   |  A+A-

V-P M Venkaiah Naidu

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Expressing concern over the use of drones to target the Jammu Air Force Station, Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu on Wednesday called upon the research community and institutions like IITs to develop intelligent solutions to combat such threats.

He advised institutions like IITs to also focus on areas related to terrorism and come up with solutions to counter the efforts of terrorists.  Naidu pointed out that such low-flying drones used by terrorists could not be detected by military radars and therefore there was a need for innovative methods to deal with the problem. He was speaking after visiting India’s first 3D-printed house at IIT-Madras.

Naidu also commended the efforts of the team behind the 3D-printed house project – a joint collaboration of IIT-M and a startup, Tvasta Manufacturing Solutions. Speaking on higher education, Naidu suggested that premier institutes like IITs are best placed to foresee the upcoming technological revolutions and keep the country better prepared in seizing new opportunities. 

He also advised higher education institutes to go beyond classroom programmes and prepare students for real-world challenges by inculcating a holistic approach to problem-solving. The Vice-President also stressed the need for IITs to identify the focus areas for technological intervention in our country.

