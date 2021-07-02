STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Admission to this government school in Ariyalur triples this year, thanks to teachers, local youth

The admission to Panchayat Union Primary School in Kuzhumur village in Sendurai Union, which comprises of Classes 1-5, has tripled in the last one month.

By P Thiruselvam
Express News Service

ARIYALUR: Government schools across the State have been witnessing an influx of students this year. Though the increase in the number of admissions, especially from private school students, is attributed to the financial constraint caused by Covid lockdown, this school in Ariyalur gives the credit to awareness created by teachers and youth in the village.

The admission to Panchayat Union Primary School in Kuzhumur village in Sendurai Union, which comprises of Classes 1-5, has tripled in the last one month. Functioning since 1935, the school has seen not more than 20-25 students every year for the past 20 years. However, this year, the number has increased to 64. Thanks to the awareness spread through projectors, banners and thandora and door-to-door visits by teachers of the school and local youth about the features of the government schemes for students. Forty enrolments were made in just one week.

Speaking to TNIE, A Ramadoss, who has been working for over 8 years in the school, said, "Every year I used to approach parents and ask them to admit their wards in the government school. But the numbers was less than 25. Similarly, this year too, I started raising awareness. On seeing me, the youth in the village joined in the efforts to increase the students enrolment. We printed leaflets explaining the benefits of government school and met parents directly and distributed it to them. As a result, a total of 64 students, including the old 24 are currently enrolled. It makes us very happy."

A Vinoth Kannan, a youth who was involved in awareness programmes, said, "This school is reserved for our village. A few years ago the government decided to close the school due to low enrolment, but it was dropped. It is still functioning because of the diligence of the teachers. So this year we decided to join them and increase student enrolment. People have trusted us and enrolled their children, which is the school's first success after 20 years. The government should upgrade this school to a middle school.

It is noteworthy that some of the students who studied in the school are now working in various fields in State and Central governments.

