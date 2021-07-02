Industrial relations hit rock bottom in the last ten years, say TN trade unions

CP Balasubramanyam By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Representatives of national and state-level trade unions Thursday said that the industrial relations had hit rock bottom during the last ten years, in an evident criticism of the alleged state-of-affairs during the previous AIADMK government.

The representatives said that the trade unions have been forced to fight for even basic rights, right from registration of unions to implementation of trade agreements and laws.

Speaking at the first meeting between government and trade unions after the DMK assumed power, the representatives of around seven unions alleged that such meetings never happened in the last ten years.

Organised by the labour department and presided over by Labour Minister CV Ganesan, the meeting that spanned more than three hours saw the representatives urging the government to bring in regular jobs and ensure minimum income and equal pay.

Referring to loss of lives due to mishaps in cracker manufacturing units, the representatives wanted the minister to ensure strict implementation of safety rules.

Ganesan was also urged to look into the issues of piling up of pending cases in labour courts and exploitation of migrant workers.

Appealing to the minister to withdraw cases pending against trade union members who had carried out protests for the rights of workers, the representatives said that the number of cases had gone up in the last ten years.

Trade unionist, representing the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU), A Soundararajan sought immediate intervention of the minister and said, "There are rights but we are not able to enjoy them."

DMK's Labour Progressive Front (LPF) General Secretary and Rajya Sabha MP M Shanmugam highlighted the exploitation of workers in textile industries, besides seeking social security benefits to Anganwadi and Asha workers and likes of them.

The minister said that all the demands would be taken into consideration and some of them would even be taken to the Chief Minister. He assured that the status quo would change.