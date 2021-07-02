Shankar set for release on July 4

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: After over four months of training, wild elephant Shankar, which reportedly killed three persons, is likely to be released from kraal (a wooden enclosure) in Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR) in The Nilgiris on July 4.

MTR Field Director K K Kaushal said that they have made this decision considering that the animal has learnt over 15 basic commands from two tribal kavadis (caretakers) Vikram and Soman. Assistant veterinary surgeon of Theppakkadu Rajesh Kumar has been regularly checking Shankar's health.

Sources said that the animal would soon mingle with captive elephants in the camp.

"Usually, wild elephants maintained in kraal do not accept food offered by us initially as the animal is used to eating grass and tree branches. In a matter of days, Shankar developed a liking for the diet we give to other captive elephants. It included ragi, rice and horse gram etc, added with salt," sources added.

The animal would be released inside Abhayaranyam forest. It may be recalled that the elephant was brought to the kraal with the help of five kumkis on February 12.