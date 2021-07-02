STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Tiruchy Astro Club discovers three asteroids

Once the asteroid is confirmed, the Tiruchy Astro Club will be given the chance to name the asteroids.

Published: 02nd July 2021 12:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd July 2021 12:45 AM   |  A+A-

By Sowmya Mani
Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Two members of the Tiruchy Astro Club -- Bala Bharathi and Adi Mukhilan -- have discovered three asteroids, and have received certificates for the same from the International Astronomical Search Collaboration (IASC) and NASA.

Bharathi, principal of Bharathi Matriculation Higher Secondary School, inspires students to take interest in astronomy and is providing training to more than 200 government school students.

At the end of IASC's training from May 3-28, the duo was able to make the discovery. They had enrolled in the Citizen Scientist programme of the IASC and were taught the software, Astrometrica.

"There are several objects in the solar system apart from planets. Asteroids are one of them. Many  steroids are found between Mars and Jupiter. Several of these asteroids are potentially hazardous objects. While more than one million asteroids have been discovered, many more are yet to be discovered," said Bharathi.

He added, "Asteroids are found by comparing pictures taken of the same area at different times. While stars remain the same, we can see moving objects in different images. This is called the photometry method. This is method by which Pluto was discovered."

The photos are taken by the Pan-STARRS telescope in Hawaii. The Astro Club analyses the data through Astrometrica.

For their discovery, the three asteroids have been added to the preliminary discovery list. After this, IASC will study the trajectory of the asteroid, which would take about five years. Once the asteroid is confirmed, the Tiruchy Astro Club will be given the chance to name the asteroids. They have to prepare a report.

Bharathi says that this club was the only one from the State which participated in this campaign. "One of the main reasons I got into this programme was to inspire students to do the same. Government school students don't have the resources to enrol for such training. I want to pass on my knowledge to help these
students develop an interest in astronomy and learn about asteroids," he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tiruchy Astro Club IASC NASA asteroids Astrometrica
India Matters
The first case of the Delta Plus variant, classified as variant of concern, was detected in Katra township of Reasi district. (Representational Image)
'Delta Plus variant similar to predecessor, unlikely to cause third wave'
Beneficiaries register themselves to get a dose of COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination centre, in Bengaluru. (File Photo | ANI)
India records 46,617 new Covid cases; national recovery rate crosses 97 per cent
Sirisha Bandla was born in Andhra Pradesh and grew up in Houston, Texas. (Screengrab)
Telugu-origin Sirisha Bandla to join Richard Branson on Virgin Galactic's next flight to space
Image of CPM supporters in Kerala used for representational purpose. (Photo | Bechu S , Online Desk)
It's time CPM rid itself of 'criminal' elements

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A wildfire raging on the slopes of the mountain forced the evacuation of students from the University. (Photo | AP)
Full village in Canada burns due to wildfire, caused by extremely high temperature
The Central Drugs Standards Control Organization has approved the emergency use of monoclonal antibody cocktail. (Photo | Special arrangement)
COVID India: Price of antibody cocktail may drop to Rs 15,000 per dose
Gallery
Instagram Rich List for the year 2021 was released recently by Hopperhq.com, and many prominent celebrities from the entertainment and sports industry made it to the list. Check out the stars who made it to the top 40. (Photo | AP)
Virat Kohli to Priyanka Chopra: Check out the Instagram Rich List 2021
More than our film, the emerging medium of OTT has provided a secure platform for LGBTQ community stories. As Pride Month draws to an end, here are some on-screen same-gender that left an impact on the viewers in the digital space.
'Made In Heaven' to 'Four More Shots Please': LGBTQ tales find new life on OTT
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp