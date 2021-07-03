Stalin lauds INDCOSERVE for bagging Fair Trade Certificate

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday congratulated the authorities of INDCOSERVE, India’s largest tea federation, for bagging the “Fair Trade Certificate” from Germany-based Flocert. During the occasion, INDCOSERVE CEO Supriya Sahu and other authorities showed the certificate to Stalin. INDCOSERVE is the first government cooperative in India to receive this coveted certificate from an international organisation, a release said.