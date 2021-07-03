Customised ambulances for hilly terrain

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: To enhance patients mobility in the narrow hilly roads of Nilgiris district, a Coonoor-based woman purchased six autorickshaws through crowd-funding and remodelled them into auto ambulances.

Taking inspiration from the project of Vivek Tankha of Jabalpur, Radhika Shastry, who runs a cafe in the city, modified 470 CC Bajaj Maxima to enable patients from remote villages with narrow roads to have access and transport them as quickly as possible to the closest medical centre.

Along with her customers, Radhika raised funds to purchase six autorickshaws, each costing `3.5 lakh.

Project ‘AmbuRx’

The fleet of project 'AmbuRx' are fitted with a patient stretcher, attendant seating, an oxygen cylinder, drip hooks, a fire extinguisher, a first aid box, and a fan. The driver's cabin is separated from that of patients.

Speaking to TNIE, Radhika said, "Traditional ambulances are difficult to move in the narrow hilly roads. The AmbuRx will serve well in the mountains and are economical as well as are efficient to move patients who do not require cardiac care."

Explaining the project, she said, "The project was completed in a record time of one month and I raised the fund from June 1 to June 7. The order was placed for designing the vehicle, and was delivered to us on June 29."

She added, "After holding discussions with different organisations, I decided to donate the ambulances to different hospitals and welfare organisations. They have agreed to either run the services free of cost or at a cost that will cover operations."

The six AmbuRx will be attached to various hospitals and organisations after an event presided over by Forest Minister K Ramachandran, along with Collector J Innocent Divya on Saturday.