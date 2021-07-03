STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Customised ambulances for hilly terrain

To enhance patients mobility in the narrow hilly roads of Nilgiris district, a Coonoor-based woman purchased six autorickshaws through crowd-funding and remodelled them into auto ambulances.

Published: 03rd July 2021 12:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd July 2021 12:21 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: To enhance patients mobility in the narrow hilly roads of Nilgiris district, a Coonoor-based woman purchased six autorickshaws through crowd-funding and remodelled them into auto ambulances.

Taking inspiration from the project of Vivek Tankha of Jabalpur, Radhika Shastry, who runs a cafe in the city, modified 470 CC Bajaj Maxima to enable patients from remote villages with narrow roads to have access and transport them as quickly as possible to the closest medical centre.

Along with her customers, Radhika raised funds to purchase six autorickshaws, each costing `3.5 lakh.

Project ‘AmbuRx’

The fleet of project 'AmbuRx' are fitted with a patient stretcher, attendant seating, an oxygen cylinder, drip hooks, a fire extinguisher, a first aid box, and a fan. The driver's cabin is separated from that of patients.

Speaking to TNIE, Radhika said, "Traditional ambulances are difficult to move in the narrow hilly roads. The AmbuRx will serve well in the mountains and are economical as well as are efficient to move patients who do not require cardiac care."

Explaining the project, she said, "The project was completed in a record time of one month and I raised the fund from June 1 to June 7. The order was placed for designing the vehicle, and was delivered to us on June 29."

She added, "After holding discussions with different organisations, I decided to donate the ambulances to different hospitals and welfare organisations. They have agreed to either run the services free of cost or at a cost that will cover operations."

The six AmbuRx will be attached to various hospitals and organisations after an event presided over by Forest Minister K Ramachandran, along with Collector J Innocent Divya on Saturday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
auto ambulances AmbuRx
India Matters
A man pampers his infant son as his wife waits to get vaccinated against Covid-19, in Vijayawada on Friday. (EPS I Prasant Madugula)
Major third Covid-19 wave in India highly unlikely: IIT researchers
Rosamma with her family
Octogenarian matriarch from Kerala among entire family that beats Covid-19
Express ,Illustration
Get your Covid jab before third wave: Doctors to pregnant women
Twitter Logo (Photo | AP)
In final stages of appointing Resident Grievance Officer: Twitter tells Delhi HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Flying cars to be reality soon? Aircar makes historic inter-city flight
Stampede like situation at Covid-19 vaccination centre in Madhya Pradesh
Gallery
Many prominent actors and filmmakers from across the country condemned the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting’s proposed Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill. (Photo | PTI and EPS)
Suriya to Kamal Haasan: Indian film stars slam Narendra Modi government over Cinematograph Bill 2021
Instagram Rich List for the year 2021 was released recently by Hopperhq.com, and many prominent celebrities from the entertainment and sports industry made it to the list. Check out the stars who made it to the top 40. (Photo | AP)
Virat Kohli to Priyanka Chopra: Check out the Instagram Rich List 2021
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp