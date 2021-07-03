STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Denied access to road, say TNSCB residents

Now, the residents living in the housing unit use the path cutting across a Railway land as a shortcut to reach their places of work.

By Subashini Vijayakumar
Express News Service

ERODE: People living in the TNSCB housing unit at Muthampalayam in Periyar Nagar are forced to walk an additional four kilometres to reach their work places since lockdown. This is because residents of KK Nagar, an adjacent locality, have blocked their roads with thorns citing reasons including an increase in vehicle flow on the road.

However, people in the housing unit alleged they are discriminated based on class by KK Nagar residents.

Most people in the housing unit work in the core areas of the city as painters, plumbers and carpenters. Most of the women work as maids and sweepers in the Railways.

After the lockdown was relaxed, when the dwellers told them to open up the path covered with thorns, KK Nagar residents allegedly told them they did not want traffic in the neighbourhood.

‘Untouchability in new form’

Pushpa, a resident of Muthampalayam housing unit, said, "When we ask them to remove the thorn barricade, they said that they are disturbed by increased vehicle flow in the area. They also complained that men from our locality are causing problems. We assured them that they will not face problems and even asked them to give a police complaint if someone creates any trouble.”

Another resident said, "I consider it as a form of untouchability. We have shifted here from the slums and they do not want people like us walking on their streets. Even women with children who have to reach the hospital have been walking either on the railway tracks endangering their lives or using a circuitous route. Without bus facility, this problem has become a big headache for us."

Despite complaining with the officials many times, no action has been taken yet, the residents said.

Officials were not available for comment. Railway officials said that they would look into the issue and clear the encroachments on their land soon.

