Drone Corporation, raising quality of universities mulled at CM meeting

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: To ensure use of drones by different government agencies for their needs, the State government has been recommended to set up a Drone Corporation at Anna University. The suggestion came up during the meeting held on Friday under the chairmanship of Chief Minister MK Stalin to review the activities of the higher education department.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister instructed officials to further increase the enrolment of students in higher education, improve infrastructure facilities and raise the standard of universities. Conducting training classes to increase the pass rate of students in GATE exam was also discussed.

It was decided to increase infrastructure facilities and implement smart class rooms and e-governance programmes to improve the quality of technical colleges. A decision was taken to work with factories to create new job opportunities for students.

At the All-India level, the enrolment rate of students in higher education in Tamil Nadu is higher but some districts are lagging behind. It was suggested in the meeting to provide scholarships to students as well as to introduce suitable courses for employment and to start new colleges in the required revenue circles to improve the situation. It was also decided to improve the quality of the placement cells in arts and sciences colleges.

Universities were directed to improve quality and create sustainable financial management to regulate financial burden. It was suggested to fill the vacancies of a large number of higher education institutions with transparency. Higher Education Minister K Ponmudi and other senior officials were present in the meeting.