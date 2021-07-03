Ensure equal treatment and better healthcare facilities for all: Madras HC

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Friday told the Tamil Nadu government to consider improving the healthcare system and ensuring equal treatment to the rich and poor. “Despite the superior healthcare facilities in this State in particular, the Covid-19 deaths were quite alarming,” it observed.

“It is possible that the worst may have been averted, and the dedication of doctors, nurses and other healthcare workers, both in the private and public sectors, helped arrest the second surge and the casualties. But there is no doubt that a clear policy in such regard requires to be spelt out,” the bench of Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy added.

The court made the observation while hearing a plea moved by S Muthukannan, alleging sub-standard food is being provided at Covid Care Centres. The bench also said, “In the light of the pandemic and how the healthcare system was found short, particularly for those who could not afford the more expensive private medical facilities and those who did not have insurance, a more broad-based study and approach is necessary.”

Noting that the State must look into international models of healthcare systems, the bench said, “It appears that Germany does not have government-controlled hospitals and all beds in such country are under the private healthcare system, but the overall system is monitored, and checks and balances are in place.” The court adjourned the hearing to July 30.