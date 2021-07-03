STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Health Min launches fourth generation surgical robotic system

The robot-assisted cancer surgery unit will offer patients with comprehensive cancer care under one roof.

Published: 03rd July 2021 05:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd July 2021 05:20 AM   |  A+A-

(From Left) Apollo Proton Cancer Centre Director-Operations Harshad Reddy, Health Minister Ma Subramanian. Apollo Hospitals Chairman Dr. Prathap C Reddy, Executive Vice Chairperson Preetha Reddy, and

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Health Minister Ma Subramanian launched a fourth generation four-armed surgical robotic system at the Apollo Proton Cancer Centre on Friday. Speaking at the event, he said, “Hospitals can sustain in this field only if they upgrade to newer technology and treatment options daily. Apollo has been doing it efficiently. Upgrading constantly is their reason for success.”

“Even patients from overseas are coming here due to these innovations and technologies. Treatment options like robotic assisted surgical procedures will make Tamil Nadu a popular medical tourism destination,” Subramanian added.Apollo Hospitals Chairman Prathap C Reddy noted that India is second to none in terms of clinical excellence. The robotic assisted surgery has its own advantage compared to the open or laparoscopic surgeries. The fourth generation robotic system “Da Vinci Surgical System-Xi” provides the surgeon with a 10x magnified, high definition, 3D-image of the body. The controls in the console allow the surgeon to manipulate special surgical instruments that are smaller, as well as more flexible and manoeuvrable than the human hand, a press release said.

The robot-assisted cancer surgery unit will offer patients with comprehensive cancer care under one roof. The robot helps replicate the surgeon’s hand movements while minimising hand tremors. The surgery is thus conducted with enhanced precision, dexterity, and control even during the most complex procedures, the release added. Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan, Apollo Hospitals Vice Chairperson Preetha Reddy and other senior doctors were also present during the event.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ma Subramanian
India Matters
A man pampers his infant son as his wife waits to get vaccinated against Covid-19, in Vijayawada on Friday. (EPS I Prasant Madugula)
Major third Covid-19 wave in India highly unlikely: IIT researchers
Rosamma with her family
Octogenarian matriarch from Kerala among entire family that beats Covid-19
Express ,Illustration
Get your Covid jab before third wave: Doctors to pregnant women
Twitter Logo (Photo | AP)
In final stages of appointing Resident Grievance Officer: Twitter tells Delhi HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Flying cars to be reality soon? Aircar makes historic inter-city flight
Stampede like situation at Covid-19 vaccination centre in Madhya Pradesh
Gallery
Many prominent actors and filmmakers from across the country condemned the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting’s proposed Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill. (Photo | PTI and EPS)
Suriya to Kamal Haasan: Indian film stars slam Narendra Modi government over Cinematograph Bill 2021
Instagram Rich List for the year 2021 was released recently by Hopperhq.com, and many prominent celebrities from the entertainment and sports industry made it to the list. Check out the stars who made it to the top 40. (Photo | AP)
Virat Kohli to Priyanka Chopra: Check out the Instagram Rich List 2021
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp