Health Min launches fourth generation surgical robotic system

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Health Minister Ma Subramanian launched a fourth generation four-armed surgical robotic system at the Apollo Proton Cancer Centre on Friday. Speaking at the event, he said, “Hospitals can sustain in this field only if they upgrade to newer technology and treatment options daily. Apollo has been doing it efficiently. Upgrading constantly is their reason for success.”

“Even patients from overseas are coming here due to these innovations and technologies. Treatment options like robotic assisted surgical procedures will make Tamil Nadu a popular medical tourism destination,” Subramanian added.Apollo Hospitals Chairman Prathap C Reddy noted that India is second to none in terms of clinical excellence. The robotic assisted surgery has its own advantage compared to the open or laparoscopic surgeries. The fourth generation robotic system “Da Vinci Surgical System-Xi” provides the surgeon with a 10x magnified, high definition, 3D-image of the body. The controls in the console allow the surgeon to manipulate special surgical instruments that are smaller, as well as more flexible and manoeuvrable than the human hand, a press release said.

The robot-assisted cancer surgery unit will offer patients with comprehensive cancer care under one roof. The robot helps replicate the surgeon’s hand movements while minimising hand tremors. The surgery is thus conducted with enhanced precision, dexterity, and control even during the most complex procedures, the release added. Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan, Apollo Hospitals Vice Chairperson Preetha Reddy and other senior doctors were also present during the event.