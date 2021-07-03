Minister Kayalvizhi assures steps for issuance of pattas to tribals

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Following a story by Express about the Irular tribals of Kadambathur in Tiruvallur receiving water supply after six years of wait and lacking in basic amenities, Minister for Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare Kayalvizhi Selvaraj visited the hamlet and interacted with the community members.She assured that, through the collectorate, measures to ensure pattas to the residents will be taken.

According to a statement from the Tiruvallur collectorate, the minister and the Collector Dr Alby John visited the hamlet and reviewed vaccination camps and grocery distribution. The minister said that works to ensure electricity, ration cards, and other basic amenities for the tribal communities are being reviewed. “The need for pattas for tribals in the hamlet will be brought to the chief minister’s attention and they will be issued,” the minister said.

Grocery kits distributed

She said grocery kits were distributed to the tribals as they were suffering due to the lockdown. “We also undertook measures to vaccinate the tribals and spreading awareness among them,” she added