Need policies for uniform growth: Stalin

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday exhorted the members of the State Development Policy Council (SDPC) to devise policy initiatives for uniform growth of all parts of the State.Chairing the first meeting of the SDPC in Chennai, the Chief Minister said, “There should not be any backward society or backward class people in Tamil Nadu and all regions should witness uniform growth.”

Recalling the words of Nobel Laureate Amartya Sen that Tamil Nadu had witnessed development since economic growth and social welfare schemes took place simultaneously, the Chief Minister said, “Growth of Tamil Nadu does not mean export and import numbers or capital resources. Growth should be inclusive. It should reach all sections of the society. So, the SDPC should guide the State in that direction.” Dr J Jeyaranjan, Vice Chairman of the SDPC, explained the objectives and activities of the council. Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan, Chief Secretary V Irai Anbu and members of the SDPC were present on the occasion.