Petrol price hike: TNCC plans to stage 3 phase protest

CHENNAI: The TNCC has scheduled three phases of protest across the State against the recent hike of petroleum products’ prices. TNCC president KS Alagiri addressed reporters on Friday and condemned the Union Government’s anti-people measures, including the fuel price hike, which in turn raised prices of all essential commodities. Elaborating on the party’s protest plans, Alagiri said that demonstrations will be held across the State on July 8, as per suggestions of the AICC.

A signature campaign will also be conducted during the protests. The second phase of protest would comprise bicycle rallies. It would be taken out at district headquarters and major cities on July 12. The third phase of protest would be conducted in Chennai on July 15 to condemn the Centre’s faulty vaccine policy and also the price hike of petroleum products.