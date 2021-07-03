Police get two-day custody to interrogate ex-min Manikandan on rape charges

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Friday granted police two-day custody of former AIADMK minister M Manikandan, to interrogate him in a sexual assault case. The Greater Chennai City Police had appealed to the High Court seeking five-day police custody, after Saidapet Magistrate denied their request. Manikandan was booked on charges of cheating a Malaysian actor on false promise of marriage.

During the hearing on Friday, the State submitted that the former minister used a separate mobile phone for interacting with the Malaysian actor. “This phone is at the former minister’s Madurai residence and his assistance is required to obtain it,” the prosecution added. The counsel representing Manikandan objected to the entire submissions.