STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Police get two-day custody to interrogate ex-min Manikandan on rape charges

The counsel representing Manikandan objected to the entire submissions. 

Published: 03rd July 2021 05:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd July 2021 05:30 AM   |  A+A-

Former Tamil Nadu Minister M Manikandan

Former Tamil Nadu Minister M Manikandan (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Friday granted police two-day custody of former AIADMK minister M Manikandan, to interrogate him in a sexual assault case. The Greater Chennai City Police had appealed to the High Court seeking five-day police custody, after Saidapet Magistrate denied their request. Manikandan was booked on charges of cheating a Malaysian actor on false promise of marriage.

During the hearing on Friday, the State submitted that the former minister used a separate mobile phone for interacting with the Malaysian actor. “This phone is at the former minister’s Madurai residence and his assistance is required to obtain it,” the prosecution added. The counsel representing Manikandan objected to the entire submissions. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madras High Court AIADMK M Manikandan sexual assault rape
India Matters
A man pampers his infant son as his wife waits to get vaccinated against Covid-19, in Vijayawada on Friday. (EPS I Prasant Madugula)
Major third Covid-19 wave in India highly unlikely: IIT researchers
Rosamma with her family
Octogenarian matriarch from Kerala among entire family that beats Covid-19
Express ,Illustration
Get your Covid jab before third wave: Doctors to pregnant women
Twitter Logo (Photo | AP)
In final stages of appointing Resident Grievance Officer: Twitter tells Delhi HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Flying cars to be reality soon? Aircar makes historic inter-city flight
Stampede like situation at Covid-19 vaccination centre in Madhya Pradesh
Gallery
Many prominent actors and filmmakers from across the country condemned the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting’s proposed Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill. (Photo | PTI and EPS)
Suriya to Kamal Haasan: Indian film stars slam Narendra Modi government over Cinematograph Bill 2021
Instagram Rich List for the year 2021 was released recently by Hopperhq.com, and many prominent celebrities from the entertainment and sports industry made it to the list. Check out the stars who made it to the top 40. (Photo | AP)
Virat Kohli to Priyanka Chopra: Check out the Instagram Rich List 2021
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp