Provide quality paddy seeds to farmers, EPS urges government

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: AIADMK joint coordinator Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday urged the State government to provide quality paddy seeds to delta farmers for cultivation. A few reports had recently surfaced on social media, quoting farmers’ grievances over the sub-standard seeds that were provided to them by the agriculture extension centre.

In a press statement, Palaniswami said that reportedly one Thanjavur farmer purchased paddy seeds from a private trader and an agriculture extension centre. “However, the seeds didn’t germinate even after 12 days of sowing. He took up the issue with authorities, but nobody gave him a proper reply,” he added. Meanwhile, AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam slammed the State government for alleged lethargy in vaccinating people.