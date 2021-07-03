Rail schedule revised due to maintenance

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Due to maintenance work on the Pamban Bridge, the schedule of trains has been revised, the Railways has said. Train No. 06852 Rameswaram-Chennai Egmore Special Train, scheduled to leave Rameswaram at 5.10 pm on Saturday, has been partially cancelled between Rameswaram and Mandapam, and will leave Mandapam at 5.40 pm.Similarly, Train No. 02206 Rameswaram-Chennai Egmore Special, scheduled to depart from Rameswaram at 8.25 pm, has been partially cancelled between Rameswaram.Train No. 06849 Tiruchchirappalli-Rameswaram Special, is partially cancelled too, Railway said