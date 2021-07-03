Stalin reviews activities of health department

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin held a review meeting on the activities of the Health department, at the Secretariat on Friday.

The meeting was attended by Health Minister Ma Subramanian, Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan and the directors of various directorates of the Health department. Stalin reviewed welfare schemes, activities of government hospitals, the status of new medical colleges, the service of doctors, nurses and other healthcare workers amid the pandemic, next 10-year plans, ongoing projects funded by JICA and WHO, and schemes to be implemented this year.

The Chief Minister said infrastructure at primary healthcare centres and government hospitals should be improved, and vacancies in government hospitals should be filled. He also suggested improving internet facilities and hospital maintenance. He advised officials to make the healthcare system on a par with global standards.