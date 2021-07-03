States should be allowed to identify backward classes: Thol Thirumavalavan

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The VCK has urged the State government to adopt a resolution in the Assembly to urge the Union Government to allow States to identify backward class people in their respective States.

In a press statement, party president Thol Thirumavalavan stated that the five-judge bench of the Supreme Court, which heard the case against providing 16 per cent of the reservation to the Maratha community by the Maharashtra government, pronounced that State governments do not have rights to identify, list and re-arrange backward class communities.

“Besides, the judgment further added that the reservation shouldn’t go above 50 per cent. Tamil Nadu government shouldn’t accept the judgment since it is against State rights and social justice,” he added.