TNPSC urged to withdraw appeal

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: PMK has urged the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) to withdraw its appeal against the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court’s verdict over providing 20 per cent reservation to Persons Studied in Tamil Medium (PSTM) in jobs. In a press statement, PMK founder Dr S Ramadoss said that the TNPSC’s appeal amounts to denying social justice to students who had education in Tamil Medium.