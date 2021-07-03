Unlock TN: happy hours extended, dine-in allowed

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday extended the lockdown for another week, till July 12, with uniform relaxations across districts. While inter-district and intra-district operation of buses by State-owned transport corporations will resume in all districts from July 5 with 50 per cent seat occupancy, the e-pass/ e-registration system for travelling from one district to another has been withdrawn.

Other important relaxations, in addition to those already in force, will come into force from July 5. They include functioning of TASMAC shops between 10 am and 8 pm; opening of places of worship; functioning of tea shops with 50 per cent customers, among others. Similarly, dine-in service has been allowed in hotels, bakeries and lodges that have boarding facilities, between 6 am and 8 pm, with 50 per cent occupancy.

All textile and jewellery shops can also function with 50 per cent customers while shopping complexes/malls can function between 9 am and 8 pm. Similarly, gyms and yoga training centres can function with 50 per cent customers, entertainment/ amusement parks can function, and open space sports events alone will be allowed. Water sports will not be allowed at these parks.

However, the bar on inter-State bus transport, social and political gatherings and entertainment and cultural events will continue. Theatres, liquor bars and swimming pools, too, will remain closed. Schools and colleges, and zoological parks will also remain closed.

Tit-bits