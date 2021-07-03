STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

38-year-old man in Virudhunagar ends life after torture from money lenders

Later, his wife got a call from Srivilliputhur Government Hospital saying that Sivakumar had consumed poison and was referred to Madurai Government Rajaji Hospital.

Published: 03rd July 2021 05:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd July 2021 05:12 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide, die, dead

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

VIRUDHUNAGAR: A 38-year-old man from Srivilliputhur died by suicide over alleged usury menace. Police sources, Sivakumar (38), working in a textile shop had obtained Rs 40,000 loan at three per cent interest from one Ramu alias Ramasamy a year ago. He had obtained the money via one Kali, who works for Ramu.

Sivakumar had reportedly repaid Rs 30,000, but the usurers had allegedly claimed that the interest was 15 per cent and deducted the entire sum from the interest. Further, Kali had also reportedly taken away Sivakumar’s two-wheeler. Later, Sivakumar also gave Rs 10,000 to the two to get his vehicle back. However, the two took the money from him and told him that they had sold his bike. Sivakumar had reportedly left his house on Tuesday after telling his wife that Ramu had been asking for more money.

Later, his wife got a call from Srivilliputhur Government Hospital saying that Sivakumar had consumed poison and was referred to Madurai Government Rajaji Hospital. He died at the hospital on Wednesday night. While Kali has been arrested, Ramu is on the run. A probe is underway.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Virudhunagar suicide
India Matters
A man pampers his infant son as his wife waits to get vaccinated against Covid-19, in Vijayawada on Friday. (EPS I Prasant Madugula)
Major third Covid-19 wave in India highly unlikely: IIT researchers
Rosamma with her family
Octogenarian matriarch from Kerala among entire family that beats Covid-19
Express ,Illustration
Get your Covid jab before third wave: Doctors to pregnant women
Twitter Logo (Photo | AP)
In final stages of appointing Resident Grievance Officer: Twitter tells Delhi HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Flying cars to be reality soon? Aircar makes historic inter-city flight
Stampede like situation at Covid-19 vaccination centre in Madhya Pradesh
Gallery
Many prominent actors and filmmakers from across the country condemned the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting’s proposed Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill. (Photo | PTI and EPS)
Suriya to Kamal Haasan: Indian film stars slam Narendra Modi government over Cinematograph Bill 2021
Instagram Rich List for the year 2021 was released recently by Hopperhq.com, and many prominent celebrities from the entertainment and sports industry made it to the list. Check out the stars who made it to the top 40. (Photo | AP)
Virat Kohli to Priyanka Chopra: Check out the Instagram Rich List 2021
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp