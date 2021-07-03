38-year-old man in Virudhunagar ends life after torture from money lenders

By Express News Service

VIRUDHUNAGAR: A 38-year-old man from Srivilliputhur died by suicide over alleged usury menace. Police sources, Sivakumar (38), working in a textile shop had obtained Rs 40,000 loan at three per cent interest from one Ramu alias Ramasamy a year ago. He had obtained the money via one Kali, who works for Ramu.

Sivakumar had reportedly repaid Rs 30,000, but the usurers had allegedly claimed that the interest was 15 per cent and deducted the entire sum from the interest. Further, Kali had also reportedly taken away Sivakumar’s two-wheeler. Later, Sivakumar also gave Rs 10,000 to the two to get his vehicle back. However, the two took the money from him and told him that they had sold his bike. Sivakumar had reportedly left his house on Tuesday after telling his wife that Ramu had been asking for more money.

Later, his wife got a call from Srivilliputhur Government Hospital saying that Sivakumar had consumed poison and was referred to Madurai Government Rajaji Hospital. He died at the hospital on Wednesday night. While Kali has been arrested, Ramu is on the run. A probe is underway.