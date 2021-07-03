STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Will review TN districts with high Covid positive cases: Ma Subramanian

Subramanian said the State is continuing to conduct more than 1.60 lakh RT-PCR tests every day.

Published: 03rd July 2021 05:27 AM

Ma Subramanian

Tamil Nadu health minister Ma Subramanian (Photo| Facebook)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu has stock of 8.16 lakh vaccines, which would suffice for two-to-three days, Health Minister Ma Subramanian said on Friday, adding that the vaccination drive is running smoothly in all districts of the State. Speaking to reporters after flagging off a Covid-awareness rally, he said the State has been allocated 71 lakh vaccine doses for July, and received 8.69 lakh doses from the Centre on Thursday.

Commenting on the slight increase in Covid cases in a few districts in the past two days, the minister said he and Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan would visit these districts - Thanjavur, Kallakurichi, Cuddalore and Tiruvannamalai.  

Subramanian said the State is continuing to conduct more than 1.60 lakh RT-PCR tests every day. Responding to AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam’s allegations that the vaccination drive is slow and the government should seek more vaccines, he said that before the new government was formed, only about 61,000 people were being vaccinated daily, but now, the number is over a lakh.

