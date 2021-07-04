STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
CB-CID to probe Thoothukudi custodial torture

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court on Friday ordered a CB-CID probe into the alleged custodial torture of a 32-year-old autorickshaw driver by Arumuganeri police in Thoothukudi last year. Justice G Ilangovan passed the order on a petition filed by the driver, Habeeb Mohamed, seeking direction for the same. 

Mohamed alleged in his petition that on June 9, 2020, he was intercepted by two women police personnel for not wearing a mask and was taken to the Arumuganeri Police Station, where he was severely beaten up by several police personnel using blue plastic pipes. 

Due to the injuries, he developed several medical complications and had to undergo dialysis, he claimed. He further said that the accused personnel threatened him and his family not to reveal the reasons behind the injuries. Only after the intervention of NGOs and legal services authorities, he was able to reveal the truth, Mohamed added. He prayed the court to transfer the probe to CB-CID to ensure a fair probe.

