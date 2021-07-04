STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Prime suspects in child trafficking case arrested

According to police sources, the duo was continuously on the move and special police teams were formed to trace them.

arrest, handcuffs, crime

For representational purposes. (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The prime suspects in the Madurai child trafficking case Chief Executive Director of Idhayam Trust GR Sivakumar and his associate Matharsha were arrested near Bodi here on Saturday. 

According to police sources, the duo was continuously on the move and special police teams were formed to trace them. On Saturday, a team of Madurai city police, in coordination with Theni police, nabbed the duo from the Tamil Nadu- Kerala border near Bodi, they added. 

“Since no additional evidence has surfaced in the investigation so far, the arrest of the two could be a major breakthrough in the case,” sources added.  The case pertains to alleged child trafficking incidents at an NGO-run shelter Idhayam Trust. 

The incidents came to light after Madurai Collector Dr S Aneesh Sekhar ordered an inquiry into the disappearance of two children- a one-year-old boy and a two-year-old girl- from the shelter.

The inquiry later revealed that the NGO had faked the death of the children and had given them for adoption without the knowledge of their parents. Sivakumar and Matharsha apart, nine persons have been secured in the case as of now.

