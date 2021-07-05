Covid cases in Coimbatore plateauing, authorities decide against reducing daily tests

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: With new cases on the decline, health department officials said the curve of infection is plateauing in Coimbatore.

Speaking to TNIE, an official said, “We are testing around 9,000 to 11,000 samples every day even as the cases continue to drop. During the first wave, we reduced the number of sample testing following the decline in fresh cases. But this time, we have decided not to reduce the testing number.”

The official added that besides testing samples of the primary contacts of patients, the department is also collecting samples from people with influenza-like illness symptoms.

Positivity rate at 3%

As of Sunday, the district’s test positivity rate (TPR) stands at around 3 per cent.

The official said government’s announcement of relaxations would not impact the number of daily cases in the coming days.

“There was also a fear of a rise in fresh cases in Coimbatore after Deepavali last year. But, the tally continued to remain less. The same situation may be experienced this time too,” he added.