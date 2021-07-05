STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Freight industry skids on rising diesel price

Rising diesel price has come as a death blow to freight transport sector, which is already reeling under lack of orders because of the lockdown.

Published: 05th July 2021 09:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th July 2021 09:30 AM   |  A+A-

Representational photo

By Express News Service

NAMAKKAL: Rising diesel price has come as a death blow to freight transport sector, which is already reeling under lack of orders because of the lockdown.

Secretary of State lorry owners federation R Vangli told TNIE ,“The central government is killing the truck industry by increasing fuel prices regularly. We are forced to spend of 60 per cent of income on fuel which is unacceptable.”

He explained, "From March 2020 till July 1, price of diesel increased by `28. But the freight charge remains the same as no customer is ready to pay more. Due to this, many lorry owners have quit the business and sold their trucks, unable to repay loans.”

Further, he said allied industries like mechanic shops, body builders, tinkering, painting, automobile shops, tyre retreading are dependent on the lorry industry and they are also affected by the fuel hike. Citing this, he called upon State and Central governments to reduce excise duty and VAT on petrol and diesel, considering the livelihood of people in the sector.

President of Tamil Nadu sand lorry owners federation Sella Rasamani said, “Lorry industry is dependent on fuel. Before coming to power, the BJP promised to reduce diesel price, but failed to fulfill its promise. When Manmohan Singh was the Prime Minister, the crude oil price stood at USD 120, but the price of diesel was maintained at `60 per litre and we paid only `8 as tax to the centre. Now, crude oil price is USD 70, and diesel price in India is likely to cross `100 in a few days. At present, we provide `33 to the Central government and `21 to the State government for per liter diesel as tax. In the last one month, the oil companies increased diesel prices by Rs 4.15 per litre.”

“In 2016, when the diesel price was ` 57 per litre, the freight charge was ` 15,000 from Namakkal to Chennai. But, in 2021, while the diesel price stands at `95, we get only `10,000 because of competition and our customers are unwilling to pay money to us,” he worried and urged the Central government to fix freight charges when fuel price increases.

Owners of body building and ancilliary units feel threatened by the price hike. M Ganesan, supervisor in a body building unit in Namakkal said they did not handle any new vehicle since the lockdown last year. "Because of the lockdown, no lorry owners purchased new chassis and we did not have even a single job order. The owners are struggling to provide salary to workers. So many units have closed in the past and workers have shifted to other jobs.”

"In today’s situation, even if one buys a new lorry, he could not earn enough even to repay the loan amount, because of the running cost,” he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Social activist and preacher Father Stan Swamy (File Photo | PTI)
Stan Swamy breathes his last fighting for bail, people close to him cry institutional murder
(Express Illustrations by Soumyadip Sinha)
Revisiting policies and programmes is no weakness
For representational purposes (Express Illustration)
Increase in household debt stress worrying: SBI report
As India awaits the Third Wave, the lessons of the recent past could lay the groundwork for a new, caring world.
Love, Actually: The effects of the pandemic on human bonding

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi (File Photo | Twitter)
India to make CoWIN platform available to all countries: PM Modi
Cyprus hit by worst forest fire in decades, 4 found dead
Gallery
Deepwater Horizon oil spill: In April 2010, the leakage from a seafloor oil gusher led to the explosion of the Deepwater Horizon oil rig in the Gulf of Mexico, killing 11 workers and injuring many others. It is estimated that the three-month long oil spil
From Gulf of Mexico to Tokyo Bay, a brief pictorial history of oil spills
Many prominent actors and filmmakers from across the country condemned the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting’s proposed Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill. (Photo | PTI and EPS)
Suriya to Kamal Haasan: Indian film stars slam Narendra Modi government over Cinematograph Bill 2021
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp