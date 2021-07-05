Freight industry skids on rising diesel price

By Express News Service

NAMAKKAL: Rising diesel price has come as a death blow to freight transport sector, which is already reeling under lack of orders because of the lockdown.

Secretary of State lorry owners federation R Vangli told TNIE ,“The central government is killing the truck industry by increasing fuel prices regularly. We are forced to spend of 60 per cent of income on fuel which is unacceptable.”

He explained, "From March 2020 till July 1, price of diesel increased by `28. But the freight charge remains the same as no customer is ready to pay more. Due to this, many lorry owners have quit the business and sold their trucks, unable to repay loans.”

Further, he said allied industries like mechanic shops, body builders, tinkering, painting, automobile shops, tyre retreading are dependent on the lorry industry and they are also affected by the fuel hike. Citing this, he called upon State and Central governments to reduce excise duty and VAT on petrol and diesel, considering the livelihood of people in the sector.

President of Tamil Nadu sand lorry owners federation Sella Rasamani said, “Lorry industry is dependent on fuel. Before coming to power, the BJP promised to reduce diesel price, but failed to fulfill its promise. When Manmohan Singh was the Prime Minister, the crude oil price stood at USD 120, but the price of diesel was maintained at `60 per litre and we paid only `8 as tax to the centre. Now, crude oil price is USD 70, and diesel price in India is likely to cross `100 in a few days. At present, we provide `33 to the Central government and `21 to the State government for per liter diesel as tax. In the last one month, the oil companies increased diesel prices by Rs 4.15 per litre.”

“In 2016, when the diesel price was ` 57 per litre, the freight charge was ` 15,000 from Namakkal to Chennai. But, in 2021, while the diesel price stands at `95, we get only `10,000 because of competition and our customers are unwilling to pay money to us,” he worried and urged the Central government to fix freight charges when fuel price increases.

Owners of body building and ancilliary units feel threatened by the price hike. M Ganesan, supervisor in a body building unit in Namakkal said they did not handle any new vehicle since the lockdown last year. "Because of the lockdown, no lorry owners purchased new chassis and we did not have even a single job order. The owners are struggling to provide salary to workers. So many units have closed in the past and workers have shifted to other jobs.”

"In today’s situation, even if one buys a new lorry, he could not earn enough even to repay the loan amount, because of the running cost,” he added.