Puducherry: BJP Ministers, MLAs begin meeting cadres, people in party office 

The party has chalked out a daily programme for the ministers and MLAs to meet the people in presence of BJP State President V Saminathan Ex MLA, according to a statement from the party office.

Published: 05th July 2021 10:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th July 2021 10:53 PM

PuducherryCM

Three nominated BJP MLAs V Saminathan, K.G. Shankar and Selvaganapathy of Puducherry greeting then Chief Minister V Narayanasamy at Puducherry legislative assembly. (File photo | Pattabi Raman/ EPS)

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: The BJP which is the first time in the government in Puducherry has moved to expand its party’s by redressing grievances of people, with ministers and MLAs starting to meet the cadres as well as people on a daily basis at the party office.

Accordingly, the two ministers and six MLAs will be in the office at the party headquarters for six days from Monday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 12.30 p.m. Minister A Namassivayam would be present on Tuesdays, Saravanan Kumar on Mondays, legislators John Kumar and V P Ramalingam on all Wednesdays, P N L Kalyanasundaram and Ashok Babu on all Thursdays, Vivilian Richards on all Fridays and D Venkatesan on all days. They will hear the grievances of the cadres and people and address issues faced by them by taking them up with officials.

On the first day of the inauguration today, State President V Saminathan was seated with Minister J Saravanan Kumar in his seat and inaugurated the program where BJP executives and volunteers expressed their demands and grievances. Around 18 people have met and expressed their issues. It pertained to school admission, old age pension, municipality, electricity problems and employment in the private sector said Saminathan.

Puducherry BJP V Saminathan
