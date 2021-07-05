Stalin government filing false cases against AIADMK IT wing cadre: EPS

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami on Sunday condemned the State government for allegedly registering false cases against IT wing cadre of the AIADMK. In a press statement, he said,

“A case has been registered against News J, a TV channel of the AIADMK party, and members of the party IT wing based on some posts they had posted years ago."

"Further, around 120 AIADMK cadre are being threatened to remove social media posts. If the government and police do not stop this excess, we will have resort to taking legal action.”