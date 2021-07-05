Tamil Nadu: Academicians divided over MPhil programme revival

Binita Jaiswal By

CHENNAI: Even as a few universities, including University of Madras (UoM) and Madurai Kamaraj University (MKU), discontinued MPhil programmes a while ago,

Higher Education Minister K Ponmudi on Thursday asked all universities in the State to continue offering MPhil (master of philosophy) programmes as was done earlier.

The entire episode has certainly raised several questions on the significance of the MPhil course in higher education.

Universities claim that poor enrolment of students into the programme forced them to discontinue it, and even the Centre’s National Education Policy (NEP) last year had announced the discontinuation of MPhil course.

“The programme was dropped as it attracted only a handful of students. But owing to the State government’s notification, we will restore the programme and seek applications from students,” said UoM vice-chancellor (V-C) S Gowri.

MKU V-C M Krishnan also said a notification seeking applications will be released in a day or two.

Whatever may have been the reasons for the programme’s suspension by universities, academicians are divided on the issue.

While those opposing the suspension claim that doing away with MPhil will affect research at PhD level, the supporters say that the course is irrelevant now as MPhil is no more a mandatory requirement to pursue PhD as per UGC guidelines.

“MPhil programme served well to bridge the gap between master’s and PhD degrees. It was essentially the first step that one took in the field of research. A student learned about the importance of reviewing literature, writing thesis and understood importance of research methodologies,” said a UoM professor.

Some academicians, however, said that the course discontinuation will help save two crucial years in the students’ life.

“The advantage of applying directly to PhD after Masters is that they can invest the two years in research work and complete their PhD within four years,” said a lecturer from MKU.

