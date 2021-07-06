STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

‘Affordable’ homes get dearer as labour, raw material costs spike

While ruling out a decline in prices, he said there will be an increased interest for good products in good locations with affordable pricing. 

Published: 06th July 2021 05:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th July 2021 11:00 PM   |  A+A-

apartments, buildings, houses

Image of residential buildings used for representational purpose. (Photo | EPS)

By C Shivakumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: It seems affordable housing may not be too affordable right now. The increase in the cost of raw materials and labour has had a direct impact on real estate developers. With prices for the less-than-5,000-square-feet projects rising by five per cent, consumers are likely to feel the pinch.

Suresh Krishn, president of the Tamil Nadu chapter of the Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Association of India (CREDAI) and S Sridharan, chairman of the Urban Development/Affordable Housing Committee, CREDAI National, told Express that the prices have gone up by five per cent for fewer-than-5,000-square-feet projects.

There is however, no fixed data available for large scale projects. Krishn said that most of the categories are 5,000 square feet and below, where the price rise is visible. This would mean the so-called affordable homes would now cost more.

The prices have gone up as affordable housing developers’ profit margins are wafer-thin. This is due to the rising inflationary trends of basic input costs like labour, and raw materials like cement and steel, he added.

“The construction cost has gone up by 10 per cent due to the rise in cement and steel prices,” S Rama Prabhu, State secretary of the Builders Association of India said. He added that this has resulted in the cost going up by Rs 250 to Rs 300 per square feet.

A report by Anarock property consultants said that the profits in the affordable segment is wafer-thin and the target audience of the segment are severely impacted by the pandemic in contrast to premium and luxury category buyers.

Although the profit in the affordable sector is thin, Krishn said, the sales are more in here compared to luxury homes. “This maintains the balance.” He added, “Last two years, the affordable homes were doing better but luxury home sales were not too good.”

However, Krishn refused to quantify by how much the profit margins have reduced. But, will the price rise impact the sector as a whole? A Shankar, Chief Operating Officer, Strategic Consulting, Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL), said the price rise will be positive, and there will be newer products in the offering.

“The second wave paused buying decisions and customers were waiting for the lockdown to get over so they could take a decision towards buying an apartment. This has created a pent-up demand and hence there will be good movement in residential sales,” said Shankar.

While ruling out a decline in prices, he said there will be an increased interest for good products in good locations with affordable pricing. There will be pressure on profits due to rise in raw material costs, but developers will manage to offer a good price to customers, Shankar added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
affordable housing raw material housing Tamil Nadu Real Estate
India Matters
For representational purposes
JEE-Main 2021: Exams to be held in two editions from July 20-25 and July 27-August 2
Scientists wrote in the Lancet journal that peer-reviewed studies strongly suggest that the virus evolved in nature. (File photo | EPS)
Recent evidence points to natural origin of COVID-19, scientists write in Lancet
Father Stan Swamy. (Photo | Free Stan Swamy Twitter)
Stan Swamy and the murder of justice
Twitter Logo (Photo | AP)
We are not giving any protection to Twitter, Centre is free to take action: Delhi HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi (File Photo | Twitter)
India to make CoWIN platform available to all countries: PM Modi
Cyprus hit by worst forest fire in decades, 4 found dead
Gallery
Deepwater Horizon oil spill: In April 2010, the leakage from a seafloor oil gusher led to the explosion of the Deepwater Horizon oil rig in the Gulf of Mexico, killing 11 workers and injuring many others. It is estimated that the three-month long oil spil
From Gulf of Mexico to Tokyo Bay, a brief pictorial history of oil spills
Many prominent actors and filmmakers from across the country condemned the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting’s proposed Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill. (Photo | PTI and EPS)
Suriya to Kamal Haasan: Indian film stars slam Narendra Modi government over Cinematograph Bill 2021
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp