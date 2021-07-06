STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Covid vaccination drive may be affected in TN due to lack of stock

Tamil Nadu’s vaccination drive against Covid-19 will be affected in several districts on Tuesday as the State has only around 50,000 doses left as on Monday night.

Published: 06th July 2021 05:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th July 2021 05:20 AM   |  A+A-

By Sinduja Jane
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu’s vaccination drive against Covid-19 will be affected in several districts on Tuesday as the State has only around 50,000 doses left as on Monday night. As the State is scheduled to receive a fresh supply from the Union government only on July 11, officials have asked the Health Ministry to send doses in advance. According to an official, the vaccination drive will be affected in Chennai as well. “In several districts, there are only 10 to 20 doses left. We will give priority to people who come for a second dose on Tuesday, but won’t stop those coming for vaccination.”

Speaking to Express, Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan said, “We had only residual stock on Monday. We have spoken to the Union government to send the stock soon though the next supply schedule is only on July 11.” The officials also said special vaccination camps scheduled for Tuesday will be affected. The State vaccinated 1,37,482 people on the day. Till date, it has vaccinated as many as 1.58 crore people, from the 1,57,76,550 vaccines received from the Centre. The July allocation for the State is 71 lakh, but so far, only 10 lakh doses have arrived. The remaining is yet to be dispatched. 

Speaking to reporters recently, Health Minister Ma Subramanian had said the State has the facility to vaccinate around eight lakh people per day but due to lack of supply, they could not vaccinate more people. Though many people, including tribals are willing to get vaccinated, the State didn’t have enough stock.Tamil Nadu last received six lakh doses of Covishield from the Centre on July 1 and it was distributed to districts. The State also started vaccinating pregnant women and also lactating mothers recently. The vaccination drive had to stopped in several districts earlier as well due to lack of stock.

Meanwhile, Madurai district has been out of stock of Covaxin for about a week now, leaving those awaiting the second dose anxious. Covaxin, which is administered in two doses with an interval of four-to-six weeks, was last received by the District Vaccine Store (DVS) on June 23, said sources in the district Health department. The 7,040 doses given to the district were administered by June 29, they added.A 64-year-old resident of Thirunagar stated that she had checked with at least half a dozen vaccination centres within the city in the past four days, but her efforts were in vain. Five weeks have passed since the sexagenarian received the first dose.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID 19 COVID vaccine Tamil Nadu vaccine shortage
India Matters
For representational purposes
JEE-Main 2021: Exams to be held in two editions from July 20-25 and July 27-August 2
Scientists wrote in the Lancet journal that peer-reviewed studies strongly suggest that the virus evolved in nature. (File photo | EPS)
Recent evidence points to natural origin of COVID-19, scientists write in Lancet
Father Stan Swamy. (Photo | Free Stan Swamy Twitter)
Stan Swamy and the murder of justice
Twitter Logo (Photo | AP)
We are not giving any protection to Twitter, Centre is free to take action: Delhi HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi (File Photo | Twitter)
India to make CoWIN platform available to all countries: PM Modi
Cyprus hit by worst forest fire in decades, 4 found dead
Gallery
Deepwater Horizon oil spill: In April 2010, the leakage from a seafloor oil gusher led to the explosion of the Deepwater Horizon oil rig in the Gulf of Mexico, killing 11 workers and injuring many others. It is estimated that the three-month long oil spil
From Gulf of Mexico to Tokyo Bay, a brief pictorial history of oil spills
Many prominent actors and filmmakers from across the country condemned the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting’s proposed Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill. (Photo | PTI and EPS)
Suriya to Kamal Haasan: Indian film stars slam Narendra Modi government over Cinematograph Bill 2021
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp