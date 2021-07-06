STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Government revamps forest department

CHENNAI: The State government on Monday completely revamped the forest department bringing in a new team in a bid to bring in more efficiency and transparency. Shekhar Kumar Niraj, who earlier served as APCCF, Project Tiger, and head of TRAFFIC waging war against poaching, is the new Chief Wildlife Warden (CWW). He was currently the special secretary in the Environment, Climate Change and Forests Department. Ashok Upreti, a no nonsense officer, will be taking over as Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Head of Department) replacing S Yuvaraj. 

Sources said that Yuvaraj lobbied hard to retain his position, but the Chief Minister’s office prevailed upon and took the decision to have a new team at the top. Among other important transfers was the posting of APCCF M Jayanthi as Special Secretary (Environment and Climate Change).

She earlier served as Director of Environment during which she executed a lot of important projects like restoration of sinking Vaan Island in the Gulf of Mannar and drafting the State’s Climate Change Adaptation Plan. K Rajkumar, who is the Dharmapuri DFO, is posted as Special Secretary (Forest). 

When contacted, the new Chief Wildlife Warden Shekhar Kumar Niraj told Express that he will strive to infuse more inclusive, transparent and professionalism in the department’s functioning. Wildlife activists and environmentalists have welcomed the transfers saying “things have changed for the better.”

