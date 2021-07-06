NEET: Hearing on AK Rajan panel on July 13

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: As several parties have impleaded in the PIL moved by the BJP, which challenged the constitution of Justice AK Rajan panel to study the impact of National Entrance-cum-Eligibility Test (NEET), the Madras High Court on Monday adjourned the case to July 13.

The Bench, comprising Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy, said, “... it would not allow all of them implead in the case, as the same might lead to confusion. Nevertheless, all of them would certainly be given the opportunity of a hearing, since the issue was of some importance and all stakeholders ought to be heard.”

Representing Nandhini, one of the students seeking to implead in the case, senior counsel P Wilson said the constitution of the committee on the issue was not new and referred to the Justice P Kalaiyarasan committee and its recommendations, which led to the 7.5% reservation for government school students in medical admissions.

Advocate-General R Shunmugasundaram submitted that he had already filed a counter and was ready to argue the case. The Court, taking note of the submissions, adjourned the plea to July 13.