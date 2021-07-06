STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

NEET: Hearing on AK Rajan panel on July 13

The Court, taking note of the submissions, adjourned the plea to July 13.

Published: 06th July 2021 05:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th July 2021 05:18 AM   |  A+A-

Candidates, who came to write NEET exams, were seen at BBUL Jain Vidyalaya at South Bengaluru

Representational Image. (Photo| Shriram BN, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: As several parties have impleaded in the PIL moved by the BJP, which challenged the constitution of Justice AK Rajan panel to study the impact of National Entrance-cum-Eligibility Test (NEET), the Madras High Court on Monday adjourned the case to July 13.

The Bench, comprising Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy, said, “... it would not allow all of them implead in the case, as the same might lead to confusion. Nevertheless, all of them would certainly be given the opportunity of a hearing, since the issue was of some importance and all stakeholders ought to be heard.”

Representing Nandhini, one of the students seeking to implead in the case, senior counsel P Wilson said the constitution of the committee on the issue was not new and referred to the Justice P Kalaiyarasan committee and its recommendations, which led to the 7.5% reservation for government school students in medical admissions.

Advocate-General R Shunmugasundaram submitted that he had already filed a counter and was ready to argue the case. The Court, taking note of the submissions, adjourned the plea to July 13.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
AK Rajan Madras High Court NEET
India Matters
For representational purposes
JEE-Main 2021: Exams to be held in two editions from July 20-25 and July 27-August 2
Scientists wrote in the Lancet journal that peer-reviewed studies strongly suggest that the virus evolved in nature. (File photo | EPS)
Recent evidence points to natural origin of COVID-19, scientists write in Lancet
Father Stan Swamy. (Photo | Free Stan Swamy Twitter)
Stan Swamy and the murder of justice
Twitter Logo (Photo | AP)
We are not giving any protection to Twitter, Centre is free to take action: Delhi HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi (File Photo | Twitter)
India to make CoWIN platform available to all countries: PM Modi
Cyprus hit by worst forest fire in decades, 4 found dead
Gallery
Deepwater Horizon oil spill: In April 2010, the leakage from a seafloor oil gusher led to the explosion of the Deepwater Horizon oil rig in the Gulf of Mexico, killing 11 workers and injuring many others. It is estimated that the three-month long oil spil
From Gulf of Mexico to Tokyo Bay, a brief pictorial history of oil spills
Many prominent actors and filmmakers from across the country condemned the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting’s proposed Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill. (Photo | PTI and EPS)
Suriya to Kamal Haasan: Indian film stars slam Narendra Modi government over Cinematograph Bill 2021
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp