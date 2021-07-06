STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Puducherry begins pilot project for restoration of rivers

Published: 06th July 2021 09:53 PM

Experts inspecting a drain. (Photo | EPS/G Pattabiraman)

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: A pilot project for bio-remediation treatment for sewage that flows into Chunambar river in Puducherry and Arasalar river in Karaikal region as part of the restoration of the water bodies.

The project has been initiated on Tuesday in response to the National Green Tribunal (NGT) directing the governments to restore these rivers to meet the bathing standard of 3 mg/l of BOD (Biochemical oxygen demand). It also directed all the drains that flow into the rivers to be provided with in situ water treatment by Phyto or Bio-remediation.

Chunnambar and Arasalar are among the 351 rivers in the country identified as polluted rivers by the Central Pollution Control Board. The Puducherry Pollution Control Board (PPCB), in turn, has identified 106 drains that discharge in the Chunamber river and 35 drains into the Arasalar river, said N Ramesh, Environmental Engineer, Department of Science Technology and Environment (DSTE), Puducherry.

Experts from Biox Green Technology, Mumbai and officials of the Department of Science, Technology & Environment (DSTE), and Commissioners of local bodies on Tuesday inspected six major drains in Ariyankuppam which flow into the Chunnambar river.

Biox Green Technology is a member of the Navi Ganga restoration project which has been given approval by the government for conducting the pilot project, said Ramesh. 

Earlier in the day, Biox Green Technology experts gave a presentation to Chief Minister N Rangasamy along with Director (DSTE), Dinesh Kannan, Commissioners of local bodies, and Executive engineer of PWD (Irrigation), said Ramesh.

The 36 km-long stretch of the Chunambar river, also known as Sankarabarani when it enters Puducherry at Suthukeny. It passes through 25 hamlets in Mannadipet Commune, Villianur Commune, and Ariyankuppam commune. The Arasalar in Karaikal is 24 km long and has 12 hamlets on its bank.

Biox Green Technology will work out on the volume of sewage that reaches the river and then start the in situ process, said Ramesh.

