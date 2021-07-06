Puducherry Lt. Guv Tamilisai Soundararajan  congratulates Tamil Nadu athletes selected for Tokyo Olympics 

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Puducherry Lt Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan today congratulated the athletes of Tamil Nadu who are representing the nation in the 4 x 400m race in Tokyo Olympics.

She wished the athletes Dhanalakhmi, Revathi Veeramani, Suba Venkatesh and Arokiya Rajiv and Naganathan Pandi all the best.

“I am confident that in true sportsman spirit they will give their best and endeavour to excel in their event to win a Medal for bringing glory and honour to the Nation”, said Dr Tamilisai.